Celo (CELO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.57 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $730.62 million and $13.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00274346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00252508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.01164023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,453.49 or 1.00111772 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

