Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.56

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.56 and last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 3180953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.38.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.08 billion and a PE ratio of -41.99.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.2823022 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

