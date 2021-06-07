CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.59

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 117304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,112,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 274,099 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 37,418.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 803,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 801,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.