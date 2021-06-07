CHADS VC (CHADS) Hits Market Cap of $2.62 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $1,205.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.90 or 0.01065292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.91 or 0.10329215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053917 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,560,405 coins and its circulating supply is 48,485,997 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

