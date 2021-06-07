Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $26.75 or 0.00075615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

