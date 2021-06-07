Chainswap (TOKEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $241,228.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $241,228.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00073618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.77 or 0.00992093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.70 or 0.09867714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

TOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,975,256 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars.

