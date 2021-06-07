Charles B. Stanley Sells 46,848 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472,770. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

