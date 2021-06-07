Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,566 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.48% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $69,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.48 on Monday, reaching $340.32. 3,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,042. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.76 and a 1-year high of $349.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.71.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

