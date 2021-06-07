Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.99 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.