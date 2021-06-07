CheesecakeSwap Token Price Down 18% Over Last Week (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $98,019.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00272833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00245963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.21 or 0.01136880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,712.20 or 0.99753856 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

