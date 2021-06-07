Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHE traded down $12.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.26. 63,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.39. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chemed by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Chemed by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

