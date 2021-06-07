Cheryl Beranek Sells 30,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CLFD stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.98. 156,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.78 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Clearfield by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $305,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

