Cheryl Beranek Sells 30,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CLFD stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.98. 156,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.78 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.97.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
CLFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
