Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark Sells 2,009 Shares

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14.

On Monday, May 24th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30.

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $8,670.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,119. The firm has a market cap of $458.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSSE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.