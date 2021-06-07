Chiliz Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $118.38 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00026675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00994901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.28 or 0.09874122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,953,862 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

