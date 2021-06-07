Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 182,437 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,437 shares during the quarter. Vroom accounts for 0.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.52% of Vroom worth $27,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 90.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,842,000 after buying an additional 1,668,445 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vroom by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,197,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,011. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $602,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,834.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,367,587 shares of company stock valued at $137,339,273 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

