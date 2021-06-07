Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 220,587 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares during the period. American Public Education makes up about 0.9% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 5.14% of American Public Education worth $34,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Public Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in American Public Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,952. The company has a market capitalization of $533.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.11. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

