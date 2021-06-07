Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,554.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 287,479 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $187.73. 51,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

