Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 23,748 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Desktop Metal worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $31,831,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $32,960,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $15,472,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $10,430,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $3,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 101,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

