Chilton Investment Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $390.85. 12,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,365. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

