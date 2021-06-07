Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Ball comprises about 7.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.99% of Ball worth $276,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 307.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ball by 19.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Ball by 15.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 645,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,726,000 after acquiring an additional 87,307 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ball by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,477. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

