Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,496 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.63. 2,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

