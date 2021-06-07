Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,727 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,574,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.52. 9,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,122 shares of company stock worth $7,910,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

