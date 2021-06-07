Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $131.58 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 3.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.42% of Republic Services worth $131,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

RSG stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $108.20. 9,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

