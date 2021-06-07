Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,447.47. 20,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,044. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,453.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,311.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,928 shares of company stock valued at $132,532,810. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

