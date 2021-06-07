Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $41.37 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. The Toro accounts for 1.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of The Toro worth $41,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $23,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after buying an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,806,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.