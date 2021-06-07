Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $7.22 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,093 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Skyline Champion worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of SKY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,083. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,057 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,124 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.