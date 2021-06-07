Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 652.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,869 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $135.84. The stock had a trading volume of 180,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a market cap of $332.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

