Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $16.39 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,891. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

