Chilton Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40,156 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

MCD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.71. 20,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,380. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.96. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

