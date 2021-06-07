Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New $23.13 Million Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,126,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Match Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.56. 20,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,575. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

