Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Coherent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Coherent stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.05. 4,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,122. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.72.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

