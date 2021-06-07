Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 170,968 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,968 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $98,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,645. The firm has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.30. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

