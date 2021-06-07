Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 21,440 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises 2.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Domino’s Pizza worth $92,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.