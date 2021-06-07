Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 35,968 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,092 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

ADBE traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $508.46. 29,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $385.84 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

