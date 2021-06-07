Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

GM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.32. 460,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,627,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

