Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 325,669 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,505,000. Target accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Target at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.72. 36,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,584. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.59. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $233.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

