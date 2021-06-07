Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in The Clorox by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Clorox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

CLX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.20. 9,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.79. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $175.55 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

