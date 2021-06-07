Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,331 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $325,095,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

