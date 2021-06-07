Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 149,911 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,911 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $37,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $176.33. 6,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,083. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.83. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

