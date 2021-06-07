Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Pool comprises about 1.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of Pool worth $57,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $433.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,859. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.71. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $244.91 and a 52-week high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

