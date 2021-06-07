Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 173 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,386.43. 26,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,280.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

