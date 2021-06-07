Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 287 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,913 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,648. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $512.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

