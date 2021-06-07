Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,627,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,591.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securiti boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,665.77.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $8.38 on Monday, hitting $1,334.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,172. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $964.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,427.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

