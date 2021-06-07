Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Shares of EQH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.57. 39,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,311. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
