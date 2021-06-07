Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $522.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.65 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

