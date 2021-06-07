Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 585,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,697,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

