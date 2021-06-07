Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Holdings Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,201 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $120.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $122.26. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

