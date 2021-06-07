Christopher G. Hayes Acquires 2,500 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) insider Christopher G. Hayes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $24,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,475. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VRCA stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $303.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

