Christopher G. Hayes Acquires 2,500 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) insider Christopher G. Hayes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $24,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,475. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VRCA stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $303.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.42.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
