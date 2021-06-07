Chronologic (DAY) Hits Market Cap of $201,345.39

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. Chronologic has a market cap of $201,345.39 and $7.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.01042771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.14 or 0.10081910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,397,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,189,438 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

