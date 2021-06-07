Cipher 24 Hour Volume Reaches $92,373.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 63.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $82,322.15 and $92,373.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00124487 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002331 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.70 or 0.00827257 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

